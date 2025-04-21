FG Expresses Concerns Over Delays By Contractors Handling Renewed Hope Housing Projects

By Agency Report

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (FMHUD) has expressed serious concerns over ongoing delays and substandard work by contractors involved in the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

In the past month, Minister Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has issued two stern warnings to developers, urging them to complete their projects on time with quality work or face demolition, blacklisting, and possible revocation of their contracts.

Despite these repeated threats, issues continue to persist across multiple project sites, raising doubts about the commitment and integrity of some contractors.

In an interview with a national newspaper, the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media Strategy, Mr. Mark Chieshe, assured that the Ministry is taking all necessary measures to ensure the success of the programme.

“Routine performance reviews are ongoing, and appropriate measures are being taken. The Ministry is fully committed to delivering decent and affordable housing to Nigerians, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Chieshe confirmed that work is progressing in phases across 14 states, with some sites like Katsina, Sokoto, and Akwa Ibom already at roofing level, while infrastructure works such as roads, drainages, and electricity are also ongoing.

However, there was no confirmation that any contractor had been sanctioned or removed, despite public warnings.

Sources familiar with the projects say some contractors have failed to meet timelines and are using materials below acceptable standards, putting the entire programme at risk.

“This is public money, and these are homes meant for ordinary Nigerians. If contractors cannot do the job, they should be held accountable,” said a senior civil servant who asked not to be named.

Housing experts say these issues are not new, but what’s different now is that the Ministry is openly acknowledging the challenges — and insisting on full compliance.

During a recent meeting with developers, Dangiwa warned contractors, saying: “This is not business as usual. Any substandard work will be demolished and redone at the contractor’s expense.”

So far, progress has been recorded in some states, but the lack of visible penalties for non-performing contractors is beginning to raise eyebrows.

The Ministry insists that action is being taken behind the scenes and urges the public to remain patient.

“Every housing unit will meet the standard of quality, safety, and affordability,” Chieshe said.