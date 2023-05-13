FG ends feeding of inmates in 2024

States should brace up for the responsibility of feeding inmates in Correctional facilities from January 2024, the Federal Government declared on Friday, May 12.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who announced this in Owerri, Imo state capital, said States should take maximum advantage of the constitutional amendment to improve the conditions of inmates in their domains.

Politics Nigeria gathered that Aregbesola said the step would help to further decongest the custodial facilities, which harbour state offenders who make up more than 90 percent of the total number of inmates nationwide.

The minister also reiterated the need for a comprehensive review of the nation’s criminal justice system in a bid to address the alarming figure of inmates who are awaiting trial and languishing in jail.

READ ALSO: Experts at Johns Hopkins worry about next pandemic

Aregbesola spoke at the commissioning of the Command Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Owerri.

In a statement by his media aide, Sola Fasure, said the Buhari-led administration has done a lot in making the reformation process at Custodial Centres impactful through increased budgetary provision as well as the upgrade of old and construction of new infrastructure at the facilities.