FG empowers retirees on entrepreneurship skills development

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has trained 18 retired civil servants on entrepreneurship skills development and Agro-Allied enterprises to enhance food sovereignty, employment generation, and inclusivity

Speaking during the 5th edition of the entrepreneurship skills development workshop held at the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Abuja, recently, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi stated that the training aimed to enhance participants’ productivity and empower retiring officers to establish small businesses that would create job opportunities, eradicate poverty, ensure food security, and foster economic growth.

Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi pointed out that” the programme will equip our retired officers with practical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills required to establish and manage viable enterprises like poultry, farming, fishery, and also empower participants to be independent and productive.

Ogbuagu Charity Chika, Principal Information Officer in the ministry said in a statement on Friday that I’mOgunbiyi advised the beneficiaries to grow their businesses with the knowledge they had acquired from the training to boost food security.

According to him, “this initiative, the ministry seeks to demonstrate its commitment to the welfare and empowerment of its workforce, both during active service and retirement.”

“We want our staff to see Agriculture not only as a government responsibility but also as a viable business opportunity one that aligns with the Federal government’s agenda for food security, economic diversification and poverty reduction”.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the goal of FCSSIP 2025 through initiatives that promote staff welfare, lifelong learning, and sustainable livelihoods. Together, we can build a civil service that not only serves efficiently but also empowers its officers to thrive beyond retirement.

Earlier in his remarks, Director, Reform Coordination, Service Improvement and Innovation, Mr Udo Effik said that the initiative is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative of ensuring food sovereignty, employment generation, wealth creation and inclusivity.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, a retired Director in the Department of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Services, Mr Gani Garba, thanked the Management for the impactful training and pledged that the retirees would embrace agribusiness as means of livelihood.

The highlight of the training was the presentation of certificates and starter packs to the retirees.