FG drag property developer, Osakewe to court over N11milion theft

By Doosuur Iwambe

The federal government has dragged a property developer, Mr Cecil Ezem Osakwe before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over alleged N11m electricity theft.

The charges were filed before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the court.

The Federal Government in the charge averred that Osakwe tampered with electricity meters which resulted in the loss of N11m revenue to the federal government.

Osakwe was said to have been caught by the officials of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, allegedly stealing electricity at various properties including his residence 11 Aso drive, Abuja.

According to the officials of the power company, the scale of electricity theft by Osakwe at a number of other properties he manages is still under investigation.

Apart from the fresh charge of theft filed against him, Osakwe, the managing director of Abeh Signature Limited, is also facing a criminal charge of N130m fraud before a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory.

He failed to appear before Justice Idris Mohammed, for his arraignment. He claimed he was not served with the charge sheet, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Idris returned the case file to the Chief Judge of the court.

The case has however, been assigned to Justice Mohammed Madugu of the FCT High court.

In the fresh charge signed by Mohammed Baba Ali, assistant director in charge of prosecution in the ministry of justice, Osakwe was said to have interfered with electricity supply which resulted in loss of revenue to the federal government, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act.

READ ALSO: Redbutterflydude: From a storyteller to a mega

“The two count charge dated 2nd of August, 2022 read: “That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, sometimes in the month of September 2021 at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with supply of electricity by converting same which led to the losses of revenue and that in naira value about N11, 000,000.00 thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act.

“That you, Osakwe Ezem Cecil, at No 1, Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully interfered with electricity fittings, metres and appliances knowing and that you are converting supplying of electricity illegally, you thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 1(10) of the miscellaneous offences Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...