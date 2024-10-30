FG donates N500m to Nigerian Legion as Tinubu extols military

The Federal Government on Tuesday donated N500m to the Nigerian Legion as President Bola Tinubu commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their unwavering efforts towards combatting the various security challenges bedevilling the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, announced the donation at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund Launch at the State House, Abuja,

President Tinubu said that without the armed forces’ efforts to stabilise the country, the administration’s reform policies and economic theories would have little impact.

“No matter what economic theory we propagate or postulate, if there is no security, we cannot promote peace and development”, President Tinubu said.

“I am grateful to all of you on behalf of the country. The challenges are severe, but you are this country’s first line of defence. Thank you for your patriotic commitment to Nigerian unity, stability and progress.”

President Tinubu, who emphasised that the welfare of the security forces would remain the government’s top priority, also extolled men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of the country, assuring that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

“We came today to remember our fallen heroes, men and women who have sacrificed their lives for this country’s unity, stability and progress. We are committed to their values, principles, beliefs, and the unity and strength of this country as we pass on a banner without stain to the next generation.

“It is a great honour for me to launch the emblem once again. The welfare of our men and women in the Armed Forces will continue to be our top priority. I want to thank all of you.”

Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru thanked President Tinubu for his continued support of the welfare of the armed forces, serving retired and fallen heroes, and their relations.

“Let us remember that unveiling this Emblem serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of our collective responsibility to uplift our Armed Forces and their families. Therefore, you will agree that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is more than just a commemoration; it is a call to action.

“Hence, this Appeal Fund we are launching today to provide essential support to our veterans and their families becomes crucial. The funds raised will directly contribute to welfare programs, offering vital services such as healthcare, education, and financial assistance.

READ ALSO: Appreciating Adedeji’s Efforts On…

Retired Major General Abdulmalik Jibril, the national chairman of the Nigeria Legion, praised the President for his continued support for the legion and their families, especially for the unprecedented donation.

He added that with the donation, “their families will not be left in the streets and will not be beggars.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, members of the Federal Executive Council, service chiefs, heads of other security and paramilitary agencies, and representatives of the Nigerian Legion were also present at the event.