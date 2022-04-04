FG donates 300 hardware, computers to NEPC staff to boost non-oil export

By Ukpono Ukpong Abuja

The Federal Government through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has donated over 300 hardware and Computer System to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in enhancing the export of non-oil products.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo during the donation at the weekend said the Federal Government had given directive that all Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs be digitized and expressed the hope that the newly procured hard ware and computers for staff of NEPC would further boost their performance

He lauded the Executive Director of NEPC, Doctor Ezra Yakusak on his appointment and expressed hope in his capacity as an in-house person to reposition the Council for greatness

He also advised the staff to redouble their efforts as who much is given, much is also expected.

Also, the Executive Director of NEPC, Doctor Ezra Yakuzak said the procurement of hard ware and computers was part of the Council’s strategies of building and sustaining a work force that is well equipped and ready to deliver quality service to the exporting community

According to him, the cummulative effect of International Trade Centre, ITC, report and and the circular from Head of Service of the Federation coupled with the work distruption occasioned by COVID 19 prompted the Council to commence digitization and automation of its documents and services.

He stated that the management therefore awarded contract for the procurement of hardware for all Trade Promotion Officers in both the headquarters and the 33 regional and state offices to further boost their productivity.

In his words “For the Council to continue its role of promoting Non-Oil exports especially in terms of building capacity for our exporters, there is need to build and sustain a workforce that is well equipped, well versatile and ready to deliver quality service to the exporting commuity and I have no doubt that with the procurement of these Computers.

“The already hardworking and resourceful staff of NEPC will double their efforts in their quest to promote Non-Oil export trade’ He emphasized,” he said .

He also assured exporting commuity that the Council is more than ever before ready to support them by delivering seamless service devoid of unnecessary bureaucracy bottlenecks

