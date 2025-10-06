FG Distributes Farm Inputs to Adamawa Cooperatives

The Federal Government has distributed farm inputs to cooperative societies in Adamawa State in a bid to boost food production and achieve food security.

Speaking at the inauguration of the exercise in Yola, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the items were provided free of charge.

The inputs included power tillers, growth enhancers, sprayers, rice selectors, and water pumps.

“It is the resolve of the present administration to develop the agricultural sector towards improving rural productivity and attaining the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially that of Zero Hunger,” Kyari said, in remarks delivered by the ministry’s Director of Planning and Policy Coordination, Umar Mohammed.

The Adamawa Coordinator of the ministry, Mr Salihu Jenongso, said the intervention was a “viable step” toward increased food production.

On behalf of beneficiaries, Imma Ibrahim, Chairman of Njwa Multipurpose Cooperative Society, expressed appreciation and assured the inputs would be “put to judicious use.”

Thirty cooperative societies benefited from the first phase of the distribution.