FG declares October 1 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The declaration was made by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, in a statement issued on Monday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani.

According to the statement, Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad, urging citizens to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the country since independence in 1960.

“He urged Nigerians to further keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity.

“The Minister expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development,” the statement read.

He also wished Nigerians a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960. This year’s anniversary, tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” began with prayers in mosques and churches.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has cancelled the parade earlier scheduled to mark the anniversary.

The announcement was contained in a separate statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.

“The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary,” the statement, signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, said.