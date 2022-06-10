FG declares next week Monday public holiday to mark Democracy Day

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 13, as public holiday, to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

June 12 every year has been declared Democracy Day in Nigeria by the Federal Government. This year, June 12 falls on a Sunday, which has prompted the government to move the holiday to Monday, June 13, in commemoration of the day.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation, DailyTimes gathered.

Aregbesola admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the long journey the country has made towards the enthronement of a civil democratic order, before national Independence in 1960 till date and the sacrifices of our patriots.

He reminded Nigerians of the challenges we have faced and overcome, including a civil war, and said any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country should be shunned for the good of all, saying the space known as Nigeria would be a haven of peace, unity and progress if all citizens love their neighbours and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he stressed.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola reiterated.

The Minister advised Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters with the slogan “See Something Do N-Alert”, in the usage of the Mobile App, which has been upgraded to meet with current challenges in the country.

He assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians to keep faith with democracy, that though it might not have brought our best expectations, we should keep at it, knowing that practice makes perfect, and the alternatives are far worse and have proved ruinous and disastrous to the nation, if our recent history is anything to go by.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

The Minister wishes all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day Celebration.

