FG, Creative Park to Develop 30-Hectare Creative City in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCe) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Creative Park Limited to establish The Creative Park, Idu.

The 30-hectare Creative City in Abuja is aimed at transforming Nigeria’s creative, and cultural industries.

The MoU, signed on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa and the Chief Executive Officer of the Creative Park Limited, Mr Bayo Omoboriowo, sets the framework for a public-private partnership (PPP) designed to drive economic diversification, empower creative talent, and boost cultural tourism.

Conceived as a world-class hub, the Creative Park, Idu will offer state-of-the art infrastructure, training, and investment opportunities, positioning Nigeria as a global leader in the creative economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for the creative sector to thrive.

”Today is a day I am extremely proud of because I can see President Tinubu’s vision coming to fruition. Being Nigerian is one of the greatest honours of my life.

“The vision President Bola Tinubu is not just about building the creative industry, it is about empowering future generations.

“When you step into Nigeria, you feel a different energy. We are a great people, and it is because of our content and creativity.

“We are a kaleidoscope of cultures and ethnicities, and that is what makes us one of the greatest people on earth,” she said.

The Minister stated that the creative industry has the greatest power of messaging with the ability to reach and empower Nigerians across socio-economic backgrounds.

“Not every Nigerian can be a lawyer, benefit from oil wealth or attend on Ivy league schools.

“But every Nigerian, whether in a rural or urban community, has the ability to create content on their phone, become an influencer, or express their cultural identity. This industry that has the ability to change Nigeria’s image and reposition the country on a global stage,” she said.

The Minister commended Omoboriowo, former official photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his dedication to the creative industry and his commitment to national development.

“This PPP is in safe hands because it is in the hands of people who care about the creative industry and are deeply rooted in the industry. This park is going to be the direct personification of the great vision for Nigeria as Africa’s creative and cultural hub,” she said.

CEO of The Creative Park Limited, Mr Omoboriowo, described the initiative as a transformative step toward unlocking Nigeria’s creative potential.

”Through Abuja Creativity City, we are laying the foundation for a thriving ecosystem where creativity meets opportunity, where ideas become industries, and where culture drives economic growth.

”This 30-hectare hub will be a space where artists, designers, entrepreneurs, and cultural practitioners can come together to build, innovate, and create lasting impact. More importantly, it will be a catalyst for job creation and poverty reduction, addressing some of the most pressing socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria today.

”This initiative is not just about infrastructure and investment; it is about people—about empowering Nigeria’s creative talents, preserving our cultural heritage, and unlocking the immense potential within our creative economy. We recognize that no single entity can do this alone.

”This partnership brings together the government, the private sector, international development organizations, and key stakeholders who share a common vision of a creative Africa that is bold, innovative, and globally competitive.”

Under the agreement, FMACTCe will provide policy support, facilitate access to financing opportunities, and coordinate inter-agency collaboration to ensure seamless project execution.

The Creative Park Limited will oversee the design, development, and operational management of the Creative City, working closely with private investors to ensure long-term sustainability.

The MoU, which will be in effect for an initial period of five years, aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to harness the creative economy as a key driver of national development.

The collaboration is expected to generate employment opportunities, support local content production, and enhance Nigeria’s global creative footprint.