FG created Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu – Ladoja

*Accuses govt of insincerity on security lapses

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

A former governor of Oyo state and elder stateman, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has said that the Federal Government created the likes of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, following the Igangan herdsmen killings, as well as leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ladoja , who is the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, also accused the Federal Government of lack of sincerity in tackling insecurity in the country.

Speaking with journalists shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayer in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, the former governor said President Mohammadu Buhari should be held responsible for the crisis of insecurity and the emergence of ethnic heroes like Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kalu.

Ladoja, who suggested that President Buhari should talk to Nigerians more often, recalled that last time he spoke to Nigerians, there was relative peace in the country.

Though, the former governor said there was no big deal on the arrest of Igboho, he warned the Federal Government to know that there are many of Sunday Igboho’s ilk outside there, adding that what was important was for the president to avoid taking sides with one ethnic group against the others.

Ladoja further lamented the ugly activities of killer herdsmen in different parts of Nigeria and wondered why the nation’s security agencies, under the watch of President Buhari, have failed to curtail the menace.