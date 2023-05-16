FG constitutes advertising offences tribunal

By Godwin Anyebe

The Federal Government has constituted the Advertising Offences Tribunal and appointed a chairman and four other members to adjudicate over offences created under Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No.23 of 2022, Code of Advertising Practice, Standard of Practice, Proclamation, and other relevant enactments made pursuant to the Act.

The Tribunal is an independent specialised judicial body established to ensure equity, openness, fairness and impartiality in all dispute and offences committed or allegedly committed under the Act. The Tribunal will advocate speedy hearing and timely resolution of all matters before it.

The Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed acting in line with section 38 of the Act appointed Honourable Justice Cecilia M. A. Olatoregun (rtd) as the Chairman of the tribunal. Justice Olatoregun served meritoriously as a Judge of the Federal High Court from July 2000 to November 2019.

Before her appointment to the bench, she was the Chief Registrar and Admiralty Marshal of the Federal High Court from November 1998 to July 2000. As an administrative Judge, she oversaw 11 Judges in the Lagos Division and presided over 4 divisions of the Federal High Court at different times.

She is a member of the International Association of Women Judges in Nigeria, Commonwealth Magistrate and Judges Association, among others. Justice Olatoregun has facilitated and delivered papers at conferences and seminars, within and outside the country. By this appointment, she becomes the Tribunal’s first

The other 4 members of the Tribunal are Mr. Charles Odenigbo, Mr. Moroof Alleru Esq, Mrs. Julia Oku Jacks, and Mr.

Mr Charles Odenigbo is a Registered Advertising Practitioner, and former Executive Secretary of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria [NPAN), an advertising, entertainment, and media law expert with almost three decades of experience in law practice.

Mr Odenigbo was recently appointed as the Alternate Chairman of the Media and Creative Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), He is the Director General of Centre for Media Law and Development.

Mr Moreof Alleru, a legal practitioner with over 20 years post call experience in litigation. A member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), he is vastly experienced in arbitration, corporate law practice and litigation.

Mrs Julia Oku Jacks, a Fellow of the profession. She is one of the founding partners of S0&U Saatchi & Saatchi Mrs Jack is one of the distinguished and respected female practitioners in the Nigeria Advertising industry.

