FG confirms date for commencement of 2023 census

This year’s National Population and Housing Census will start on May 3, the Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed.

A member of the Publicity and Advocacy Committee on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, Dr Garba Abari, made the confirmation in Abuja on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

Abari explained that the three-day exercise would start on May 3 and end on May 5 across the 36 States in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “That change by INEC made it mandatory for us to also adjust the date for the conduct of the exercise.

“The census had to be put forward from the initial date of March 29 to April 2, now to May 3 to 5.”

Nigeria last conducted a national census back in 2006.