FG committed to empowering young Nigerians – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to empowering young Nigerians through transformative programmes that will promote education, job creation, and innovation.

He stated this while speaking as a special guest speaker at the APC North West Youth Parley in Dutse, where young people gathered to celebrate the progress made in two years of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Idris said President Tinubu has shown uncommon trust in the youth by giving them real responsibilities and opportunities to lead.

He said: “From cabinet appointments to digital innovation and education reforms, young Nigerians are not just part of the story, they its drivers,” he said.

The Minister listed some of the major youth-focused achievements of the administration, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, which has so far, disbursed ₦116 billion to over 620,000 students, and the 3MTT Programme, which has attracted nearly two million applicants in the drive to create three million digital and technical jobs nationwide.

He also highlighted the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, which has certified one million Nigerians in 25 different trades, with a quarter of them already placed in training centres.

According to him, “These are not plans, they are results already being felt in schools, workshops, and communities across the country.”

The Minister added that the Rural Electrification Agency’s Energizing Education Programme is lighting up federal universities and teaching hospitals, such as Bayero University Kano and Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, giving students uninterrupted power for study and research.

On economic reforms, Idris explained that the new Nigeria Tax Act, which takes effect in January 2026, will exempt small businesses earning ₦100 million or less from company income and capital gains taxes, a move he said would “help thousands of young entrepreneurs reinvest in their dreams and grow their businesses.”

He also spoke on other ongoing programmes, including the MSME Clinics, the iDICE initiative — a $517 million partnership to boost the digital and creative economy, and Nigeria’s recent Eurobond oversubscription by 400 percent, which he described as “clear proof of growing global confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction.”

The Minister noted that Nigeria’s recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, Grey List further underscores the administration’s credibility and international standing.

Idris used the platform to call on young people to shun fake news and divisive rhetoric, stressing that the future of the country lies in unity and positive action. “Let’s use our voices and our platforms to build, not to destroy,” he urged, adding, “Tinubu’s leadership is about giving every Nigerian no matter where they come from, a fair chance to succeed.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a Nigeria where the energy and creativity of the youth continue to drive progress and national renewal.

The Youth Parley was attended by the Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar A. Namadi; the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande; Minister of State, Education, Prof Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmed; APC National Youth Leader, Dr Dayo Israel and Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth, Senator Iya Abbas.

Others are Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Abdullahi; Managing Director, National Education Loan Fund, NELFUND,0 Akintunde Sawyerr, amongst several dignitaries and delegates from the North West APC.