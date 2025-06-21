FG charges workers on workplace productivity

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has urged workers to enhance their productivity in their workplaces, to enable them contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, gave the charge yesterday at the 2024 Ministerial Service Award for Labour Sector in Abuja.

Delivering a keynote address, Dangyadi emphasized the critical role of individual and workplace productivity in enhancing national productivity.

The Minister noted that there could be no meaningful and sustainable development without concerted efforts to institutionalize productivity, and productivity advancement structures at all levels of governance.

He said: “Against this premise, the place of productivity as a veritable tool in the achievement of our national priorities, and indeed the actualization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration cannot be overemphasized.

“I, therefore, encourage us all here to put in our best at our various workstations, for that is where we contribute our own quota in the sustainable productivity growth and development of Nigeria.”

Dingyadi described the award ceremony as a clear indication of government’s commitment to not just appreciating hard work and dedication, but also to rewarding excellence with tangible incentives for its human resources.

According to him, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, the government recognises the people as the nation’s greatest resource.

Dingyadi stated that excellence grows when it is acknowledged and appreciated, adding that recognition of service, inspires more productivity.

The Minister said: “Today we commemorate the Nigerian Public Service and celebrate our officers who have distinguished themselves in various capacities in the course of carrying out the duties assigned to them.

He stated that over the years, the Public Service has given priority to reward and recognition policies and practices, noting that these have the tendency to create a thriving workplace environment where officers feel valued, motivated, and engaged, as well as to enhance individual and organization productivity.

The Minister reminded the workers, as public servants, that the award is embedded in the Federal Civil Service Strategic Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25), a programme that has repositioned the Civil Service for maximum effectiveness and efficiency.

He noted that the recipients of the awards were identified and carefully selected in 2024 on merit, and expressed the hope and expectation that other officers would be motivated by the ceremony to qualify for the 2025 awards, and the years ahead.

Dingyadi commended the awardees for setting a standard, not only in performance but also in vision and purpose, and urged them to “be resolute to remain relevant in the path of excellence.”

The Minister emphasised that the ceremony should not just be a celebration, but a cause to strive more and to build a future where everyone would be valued and empowered to give their best for maximum productivity.

“You remind us that even in the midst of challenges, one can still make a difference and emerge victorious through perseverance. Your recognition today is not a destination but a milestone on a continued journey of service,” he said.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, remarked that the ceremony was to honour the awardees for their dedication, creativity, and integrity in performing their functions.

READ ALSO: Ezekwesili flay’s FG over Natasha’s arraignment

She applauded the spirit of collaboration and purposefulness within the Ministry and its parastatals, reminding everyone that their shared mission is to serve the nation with excellence.

“This spirit of unity and purposefulness is encouraging and should continue to manifest in our day-to-day activities. We are all colleagues, and our mission is one. We are to give Nigerians the best of service,” she said.

Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment, Salihu Usman, while congratulating the awardees on their dedication and efficient service delivery, remarked that they represented the best of the civil service.

Usman noted that the ceremony underscored the government’s commitment to performance management, staff welfare and merit-based recognition, and also reflected the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has at its core, “a strong and responsive civil service that delivers tangible impact.”

In a welcome address, Director, Human Resources Management, Catherine Bulus, encouraged the awardees to be motivated by the recognition to take on greater challenges and achieve more.

The Ministry honoured 40 officers with the Ministerial Service Award for efficiency in service delivery. The awardees were drawn from both the Ministry and its agencies – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and National Productivity Centre (NPC).