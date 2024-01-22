FG charges agro dealers on partnership to strengthen food security

By Motolani Oseni

The federal government through the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has called for collaboration among Agro dealers to strengthen production and achieve food security.

The minister made the call during a courtesy visit by the President, Nigerian Agro Input Dealers Association (NAIDA), Alhaji Kabir Umar Fara and his team to his office, in Abuja recently.

He pointed out that the essence of the collaboration was to ensure that products supplied meet with the prescribed set standards in terms of quality and quantity to ensure food sufficiency.

He emphasised the need for the association to sell only certified and approved products sourced from the registered Input producers.

Sen. Abubakar, therefore charged Association to come up with policies and programmes that would see to how adulteration of products can be mitigated, noting that the marketers are the face of government.

He also urged farmers to use and apply the entire inputs given, in line with the best agronomic practices for maximum productivities.

Earlier, the president of NAIDA, Alhaji Kabir Umar Fara, stated that, the association is an umbrella of input distributors in Nigeria to farmers, including Fertilizers, organic and inorganic, seeds, petrol chemicals and farm implements.

He pointed out that, the association was a structured National body with six Zonal Vice Presidents and State Chapter Chairmen, with their names and contact with the Ministry to ensure synergy at the grass root and are committed to ensure that Agric Business is no longer business as usual.

He stated that the Association sensitizes farmers to buy their inputs from established approved centers.

Speaking further, he said, when the cost of Inputs are high, there is tendency that many Agro dealers would want to go the wrong way, stressing that, it is their duty to assist the ministry stop the wrong way.

He added that, “now, there is sales permit issued by the Ministry, if you don’t have sales permit and you are guilty in any of the sales of our inputs, you should be arrested immediately”.

He revealed that the ministry had also deployed foot soldiers in each of the states, for purposes of collaboration with the 36 States and FCT to ensure compliance.