FG cash- Plan policy: OAGF to partner APPON on sensitizaetion

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has pledged the commitment of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to partner the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON) in her bid to promoting good governance and implementation of a fiscal framework that will guarantee the interest of all Nigerians through the newly initiated Cash Plan Policy.

The Accountant General of the Federation made the pledge on behalf of her office yesterday in Abuja when she received the National President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria (APPON), Emem James Kanico who led some members of his National Executive and the FCT Chapter Executives of the Association on a courtesy visit in her office.

Speaking further, the AGF disclosed that the Federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to advancing the welfare of all Nigerians and the developmental needs of the nation. She added that the current administration has constituted several Presidential Economic and Strategic Committees and policies including the Cash Plan Policy (CPP) purposed to harmonizing revenue mobilization, accountability and effective implementation of governance and programmes for national development.

“Account and Procurement Officers in the government employees are in the fore front of driving these policy framework to it’s fruitful implementation and therefore there is need for the Procurement Officers and Account Officers to build that synergy in driving the implementation of these policies to it successful implementation. The recent Cash Plan Policy and Bottom-Up Policy of the government are all aimed at ensuring effective utilization and execution of government funds in accordance with the budget and planned expenditure of government”- Dr Oluwatoyin stressed.

The Accountant General of the Federation informed her guests that the era where Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) formed the habit of not utilizing capital allocations ranging from 1st, 2nd and 3rd trenches in their Agencies accounts just to be rushing the implementation towards the end of the year is gone

The Accountant General explained that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is determined to bring true development closer to the people through effective utilization of government funds stressing that the implementation of cash plan policy becomes necessary since MDAs through their capital allocation are expected to implement the Cash-Plan Policy approved for them based on their expenditure plan backed up by their procurement plan.

She further called on the Procurement and Account Officers to support government to achieve optimal benefits of the policy.

Earlier in his remarks, the National President, Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, Emem James Kanico informed the Accountant General of the Federation that the leadership of the Association came on the courtesy visit to congratulate the AGF on her well deserved appointment as the first female Accountant General of the Federation which he said is based strictly on her track records of achievement and professionalism.

Kanico, also informed the AGF that the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the Association has concluded plans to host a one day sensitization Seminar/Workshop Titled: “Implementation of Cash Plan Policy in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges” in Abuja next quarter in partnership with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

He appealed to the AGF to kindly consider giving her full support to the Association to achieve the sensitization campaign since a lot of practitioners are yet to understand the policy framework initiated by the OAGF.

The National President of APPON further requested for effective collaboration with the OAGF to advance the sensitization campaign inorder to cover all the regions of the country.