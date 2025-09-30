FG cancels Independence Day parade

The Federal Government has cancelled the parade earlier scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the decision does not lessen the significance of the milestone, adding that other activities lined up for the celebration will hold as planned.

“The Government deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation,” the statement read, while assuring Nigerians of its commitment to celebrate the anniversary “with dignity and enthusiasm.”

It further called on citizens, the diplomatic community and invited guests to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the drive to build a greater nation.

“The Federal Government deeply appreciates the understanding of Nigerians, the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges all citizens to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration,” the statement added.

At a world press conference in Abuja on Monday, Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, explained that Independence Day is not only a ceremonial date but an opportunity for sober reflection and renewed patriotism.

“Independence Day is a profound opportunity for us to reflect on how far we have come as a people, celebrate our resilience, and renew our commitment to unity, peace, and progress,” Akume said.

This year’s theme, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” he noted, emphasises that the project of nation-building rests on collective responsibility.

Akume praised President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as “the guiding framework for transforming Nigeria.”

He acknowledged the hardships Nigerians are facing but said the government is determined to stabilise the economy.