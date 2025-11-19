FG calls for establishment of Nigerian-owned aircraft leasing firms

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who was represented at the 2025 FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC) held on Monday.

According to him, indigenous leasing firms will deepen aviation financing and support the modernisation of airline fleets.

He noted that FAAN’s investment proposals are structured to attract private-sector participation through transparent public-private partnership frameworks.

Keyamo emphasised that Nigeria is not only a large market but also a strategic aviation hub.

He said that Nigeria’s strengthened legal framework for aviation financing has created a conducive environment for local leasing firms, enabling airlines to access finance more easily for fleet expansion.

“Nigeria is not only a large market; it is a strategic aviation hub, and the investment priorities we present are structured, viable, and designed for private-sector leadership,” Keyamo stated.

On the prospects for local leasing firms, the minister added, “With Nigeria’s significantly improved legal standing for aviation financing, the environment is primed for indigenous leasing firms. This is a direct opportunity to deepen aviation financing and support airline fleet modernisation.”

The minister also highlighted other investment opportunities, including the modernisation of airport infrastructure through the government’s Renewed Hope funding, the development of a regional Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub to retain billions in offshore maintenance, and the creation of dedicated cargo and logistics hubs to facilitate agricultural and manufacturing exports.