FG calls for dialogue as labour unions give 14-day strike notice

By Ukpono Ukpong

Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), has issued a stern ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the fulfilment of a 16-point agreement within 14 days or face industrial action.

But in a swift reaction, the Federal Government has extended an olive branch, urging the unions to embrace dialogue as a means to address grievances rather than resorting to industrial action.

In a joint statement signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart Festus Osifo, the unions expressed deep concern over the government’s failure to implement crucial agreements reached on October 2, 2023.

They emphasised the dire consequences of unmet agreements, including widespread hunger and eroded purchasing power among Nigerian workers.

The unions highlighted various unresolved issues, ranging from wage awards to interference in union activities, and called on the government to act swiftly to address the plight of workers and citizens.

Warning of potential mass action if their demands are not met, the unions urged the government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians and honour its commitments without further delay.

But speaking for the Federal Government, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, refuted accusations of the government reneging on agreements with the unions.

Idris emphasised the government’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation, urging the unions to engage in constructive discussions to resolve differences and avoid the usual disruption caused by strike actions.

The minister said despite the looming threat of industrial action, the government remained steadfast in its invitation for dialogue, underscoring the importance of mutual understanding and collaboration in addressing concerns raised by the unions.

Minister Idris affirmed the government’s willingness to uphold its promises and reiterated the need for open communication to achieve amicable resolutions.

The government emphasised its dedication to fostering a conducive environment for productive dialogue and partnership with organised labour to ensure the welfare of all citizens.