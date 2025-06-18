FG, Brazil Hold Strategic Talks in Abuja Next Week, Seal 30 MoUs

The second Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, a high-level bilateral meeting intended to strengthen connections between the greatest economy in Africa and the industrial superpower of Latin America, will be hosted by the Federal Government in Abuja next week.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and his Brazilian counterpart Geraldo Alckmin will lead the discussion, which is set for June 23–26, 2025. It is anticipated that more than 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning important industries like trade, agriculture, defense, energy, health, culture, and digital innovation will be signed at the end of the meeting.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija, stated during a press conference on Wednesday that the dialogue is a significant step in South-South cooperation under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a turning point in Nigeria’s strategy for global engagement.

“This is more than a diplomatic routine. It’s a bold step toward mutual prosperity. We’ve had months of sustained high-level consultations to ensure tangible outcomes,” Hadeija said.

He claims that the conversation will open up new investment opportunities, encourage innovation, and establish Nigeria as a hub for industrial development throughout Africa.

According to Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the event’s main goal is to revive commercial collaboration after President Tinubu’s trip to Brazil in 2024. The Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum, which focuses on agribusiness, creative industries, and digital commerce, will be the centerpiece of the discourse on June 25. It aims to explore trade potential across a combined market of over 400 million people.

The Digital Trade Room, which will promote conversations about cross-border e-commerce, FinTech cooperation, and logistics infrastructure, is one of the event’s key innovations this year.

Oduwole asked the media to portray the participation as a means of achieving significant, citizen-driven results and praised the Office of the Vice President for organizing the interministerial initiatives.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Minister of Culture, highlighted the Yoruba history that many Brazilians share and characterized the event as a cultural revival and ancestral homecoming.

“It is not just diplomacy—it is cultural reconnection. Nigeria will showcase its full creative and spiritual depth,” she said, announcing two MoUs covering film, fashion, and tourism.

Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, emphasized Brazil’s crucial role in the country’s fight for food sovereignty. Building on previous agreements from the Brazil-Africa Dialogue, he said, new Memorandums of Understanding will be signed on cattle and soybean research.

He also reaffirmed the Green Imperative Program’s success, which is a Brazil-funded project that targets Nigeria’s 774 local governments and seeks to raise more than $4.5 billion in investments throughout the country’s whole agricultural value chain.

About 30 Memorandums of Understanding are now being negotiated, with 10 anticipated to be inked during the engagement next week, according to Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Regions Department.

By combining diplomacy, trade, agriculture, digital innovation, and cultural diplomacy into a single, integrated platform to further continental and national goals, the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue is positioned to represent a turning point in Nigeria’s foreign policy.