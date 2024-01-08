FG bows to pressure, orders Minister Edu’s investigation

By Tunde Opalana

In a swift reaction, the Federal Government, on Sunday, ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of funds by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

This is coming on the heels of public outcry over Edu’s leaked memo directing the Accountant General of the Federation to pay N585 million into a private bank account of an individual.

A statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said investigation will be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details regarding the use of public funds by the Ministry.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The statement said: “We are aware of the narratives circulating widely

and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues

most seriously.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people, and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilised effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

“The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is

committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about

the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.”