FG boasts of efficient e-border security architecture

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore has assured that Nigeria now has a competent electronic border security architecture to effectively secure the country.

The Permanent Secretary gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, while exchannging view with a Delegation from United Arab Emirate National Defence College, (UAE NDC) who are on a field study visit to the Ministry as part of their course work.

The Permanent Secretary who represented the Minister used the opportunity to inform the delegation that Nigerian Immigration Service is now better equipped with advanced technology to curtail any security breach in our borders.

While listing proliferation of heavy and light weapons, porous borders and influx of illegal migrants into the country as serious challenges facing the country, he cited regional cooperation and collaboration of Nigeria with sister security agencies of neighbouring countries as one way of tackling the problem.

According to him, such international partnership has contributed to renewed achievements of the Military assisted by other sister security agencies to decimate the terrorists.

Responding to a question from the Delegation, the Permanent Secretary explained that corruption and Terrorism are global problems facing humanity; he said the good news is that everyone knows the zero-tolerance stand point of President Muhammadu Buhari on this scourge.

On fighting corruption, the Permanent Secretary also made it known that the country has a robust law in place for fighting corruption through specialised agencies like the EFCC, ICPC.

Leader of the delegation, Maheli Babi appreciated the Permanent Secretary for the reception; he made known the intention of their country to enter into a bilateral cooperation agreement with Nigeria Defence College.

