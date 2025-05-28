FG begins sweeping review of policies to rescue economy – Oyetola

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commenced engagement and re-evaluation of public policies for greater results on the socioeconomic reality of the country.

This is just as he begged Nigerians to collectively support the lofty initiatives of the federal government, where policies and programmes that directly benefit the masses are strengthened for the betterment of all and sundry.

Speaking at the first International Conference on Public Policy, Governance and Development Agenda organised by the Department of Public Administration of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, tagged “Building a Promising Future in Africa Through Policy Reevaluation”, the minister harped on the need to initiate an intellectual revolution that would complement the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister, who was represented by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, said, “President Tinubu’s record in the last two years has revealed him as an unapologetic reformist who deserves collective support as a nation, hence the need for the citizens to further give their best support to the current administration in the country.”

He advocated the need to confront the knotty reality through reform that requires not just government courage, but citizens’ patience, and intellectual honesty to endure transitional hardships for lasting gains.

Oyetola averred that it has become imperative as a people and country to sit back and collectively re-evaluate position, noting that the town-and-gown relationship must be strengthened to a point that is devoid of mutual suspicion but with greater respect for all concerned.

According to him, “If we desire to see our continent in the league of others with thriving economies and other societies where we attract any development-focused individuals, groups, states and countries within the continent of Africa.

“Africa, and particularly Nigeria, are at a point where real evaluation and stock-taking exercises should happen at all levels as Nigeria has a population that is young, energetic, and growing within a global economic space that is competitive”, Oyetola added.