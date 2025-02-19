FG Bans 60,000-Litre Fuel Tankers from Nigerian Roads, Dismisses Fuel Quality Concerns

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that, effective March 1, 2025, 60,000-litre fuel tankers will no longer be permitted on Nigerian roads. This move aims to reduce the rising number of accidents involving heavy-duty petroleum trucks.

Furthermore, by the fourth quarter of 2025, trucks exceeding 45,000 litres in capacity will also be restricted from loading petroleum products.

Addressing Road Safety Concerns

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, Ogbugo Ukoha, NMDPRA’s Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure, stated that the decision was reached after extensive discussions among key stakeholders.

“The first stakeholder technical committee met today to finalize timelines for implementing about 10 resolutions aimed at curbing the surge in truck-in-transit accidents and fatalities,” he said.

Key agencies involved in these deliberations include:

Department of State Services (DSS)

Federal Fire Service

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO)

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN)

NMDPRA

Following these discussions, all fuel trucks exceeding 60,000 litres will be barred from loading at any depot starting March 1, 2025.

“This is the first time all stakeholders have reached a consensus, and we remain committed to ensuring the safe transportation of petroleum products across the country,” Ukoha added.

Dismissing Fuel Quality Concerns

Ukoha also addressed recent concerns over the quality of fuel circulating in Nigeria, dismissing them as misleading and unscientific. He reassured Nigerians that all imported and locally refined petroleum products undergo rigorous testing before distribution.

“The regulator does not respond to every claim made in the public space, but it is important to remind those making unverified statements that Nigerians are discerning and deserve accurate information,” he said.

He emphasized that the NMDPRA strictly adheres to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and regulatory standards set by SON.

“The standard specifications include key parameters such as Research Octane Number (RON), sulfur content, density, color, and oxygenate levels. Every petroleum product, whether imported or refined domestically, is tested at both the loading and discharge ports by accredited laboratories before distribution,” Ukoha explained.

Understanding Fuel Specifications

Addressing specific concerns about fuel composition, Ukoha noted that:

Sulfur content must be moderated to prevent environmental pollution and equipment damage.

Research Octane Number (RON) affects engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Oxygenate levels help optimize RON for better engine functionality.

Color differentiation is a regulatory requirement to prevent misidentification.

“The only colorless product in our current specification is ATK (Aviation Turbine Kerosene). Differentiating colors helps prevent fuel mix-ups, ensuring safety and compliance,” he stated.

Current Fuel Supply Situation

Ukoha revealed that daily Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply, which averaged 66 million litres before the removal of fuel subsidies, has now dropped to about 50 million litres per day. Local refineries currently contribute less than 50% of the total supply.

“Since the subsidy removal announced on May 29, 2023, there has been a significant decline in fuel consumption. We now average 50 million litres daily, with less than 50% sourced locally. The shortfall is covered through imports, as mandated by the PIA,” he said.

He also clarified that none of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that own refineries in Nigeria have imported PMS in 2025. Instead, independent OMCs have been responsible for bridging the supply gap.

“If we failed to cover this shortfall, we would be facing scarcity. As regulators, our top priority is ensuring a steady supply of petroleum products across the country,” he concluded.