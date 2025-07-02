FG backs MTN’s $150m Data Centre as Nigeria targets digital control

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The federal government has endorsed MTN Nigeria’s $150 million Dabengwa Data Centre as a critical step toward digital sovereignty, following its official launch in Lagos as the largest modular data facility in West Africa.

With a total projected investment of $285 million, the facility stands as MTN’s most ambitious infrastructure project in Nigeria to date. The newly commissioned Tier III data centre is a key part of the government’s strategy to reduce dependence on foreign hosting, preserve capital, and build national resilience in the digital economy.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the data centre aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s plan to build a $1 trillion economy powered by innovation, productivity, and inclusion.

He described the centre as a digital backbone for key sectors such as fintech, healthcare, AI, and education, while also reducing Nigeria’s exposure to foreign exchange pressure.

The minister noted that the infrastructure will complement federal initiatives like Project BRIDGE and the deployment of 7,000 communication towers to connect over 20 million Nigerians still offline.

He also applauded MTN’s N3 billion commitment to the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, calling the facility a vital platform for homegrown innovation.

Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described the project as a foundation for data sovereignty, aligned with the Nigeria Data Protection and Trust Policy.

He said the move signals Nigeria’s readiness to build an inclusive digital ecosystem and compete with global hyperscalers through local cloud providers.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, said the centre is not only an infrastructure investment but a symbol of the company’s belief in Nigeria’s digital future. Built with local materials, workers, and partners, the 4.5MW-capacity facility—scalable to 14MW—is already hosting clients and offers enterprise-grade reliability, security, and environmental compliance.

Toriola also announced the launch of MTN Cloud, a sovereign, locally hosted platform offering Nigerian startups and businesses competitive cloud services priced in local currency.

He said the facility empowers local enterprises to scale faster and more securely without reliance on offshore servers.

Named in honour of former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa, the centre is equipped with advanced cooling systems, seven levels of network redundancy, and top-tier data protection protocols.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented at the event by SSG Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, praised MTN’s investment as a milestone that reinforces Lagos as Africa’s fastest-growing tech city and aligns with the state’s smart city ambitions.