FG backs military, denies alleged coup plot against Tinubu

The Federal Government on Sunday broke its silence over reports of an alleged failed coup to topple the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, told The PUNCH that the government had full confidence in the military and no reason to doubt the Defence Headquarters’ position dismissing the report as fake.

On Saturday, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, had denied a Sahara Reporters story linking the detention of 16 military officers to a failed coup allegedly connected to the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

Gusau described the report as “intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.” He explained that the cancellation of the October 1 parade was “purely administrative,” adding that it allowed President Tinubu to attend a bilateral meeting abroad and enabled troops to sustain operations against insurgency and banditry.

Declaring that “democracy is forever,” Gusau said, “The ongoing investigation involving the 16 officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings would be made public.”

When contacted on Sunday, Idris said the matter was “a military affair.”

“The Federal Government has no reason to doubt the military on what it has said,” he stated. “The Federal Government believes that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to ensuring the territorial integrity of the country and strengthening its fight against insecurity. The Federal Government commends the military and will continue to support them in ensuring the security of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties have urged the government and military authorities to ensure transparency in handling the matter.

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, said Nigerians deserve to know the truth about the alleged coup and the charges against the detained officers.

“They should let us know what actually happened. We have to know the charges and whether they are facing court-martial or not,” he said. “So, we will know with time whether the military was lying to us or whether the news of soldiers planning a coup is true.”

Similarly, Labour Party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Tony Akeni, expressed concern over what he described as mixed signals from the military.

“If it is as severe as we tend to think, then we ought to be cautious in making comments,” Akeni said. “Because, first, the military is speaking with two mouths. Secondly, they said those in detention are there because of some disciplinary measures. Yet, we have sources within the rank and file saying there indeed was an issue of that nature.”