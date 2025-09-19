FG assures of uninterrupted fertilizer supply to farmers

The Federal Government has assured farmers of uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to them during the ongoing farming season and beyond.

The assurance was given by Dr. Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director/CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) who said the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), has perfect plans secure an uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to Nigerian farmers at affordable rates.

The PFI, which according to Takang , a cornerstone of Nigeria’s food security strategy, is a flagship programme of the Federal Government designed to provide farmers with reliable and affordable access to high-quality fertilizer.

The managing director told stakeholders at a gathering in Abuja that since its inception in 2016, the PFI has revived local blending capacity, created jobs across the agricultural value chain, and significantly contributed to strengthening national food security, he said.

Takang, said: “As it enters a new phase, PFI 3.0 is laying the foundation for a stable supply of raw materials to blending plants, with the ultimate goal of making Nigeria self-sufficient in crop production for both food and industrial uses.

“As of September 2025, more raw materials have already been supplied or ordered than the total supplied in 2024, and additional arrangements have been concluded with fertilizer raw material manufacturers to stock warehouses nationwide.

“Blenders will have access to as much material as their production capacity can support. This is backed by verifiable data and a proven track record by the PFI, bolstering confidence among farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

“From 2022 to date in 2025, 48 distinct vessels have delivered critical raw materials for fertilizer blending under the PFI.

“In 2025 alone, 10 vessels have already discharged and are expected to discharge cargoes, accounting for more than 560,000 metric tonnes of inputs received at Nigerian ports.”

According to him, the steady inflow is laying the foundation for robust production and ensuring continuity of supply and stability across Nigeria’s fertilizer value chain.

“We are meticulously building a system that can insulate farmers from global market shocks and instil the confidence needed for long-term agricultural planning.

“We see the PFI as a prime example of public–private collaboration that can solve complex national challenges, and its future is a testament to Nigeria’s capacity for strategic reform.”

“This strategic inflow has enabled consistent local production, with over 4.5 million MT of finished fertilizer produced between 2021 and 2024. Cumulatively, since its inception, the PFI has facilitated the production of over 128 million bags of fertilizer, delivered directly to farmers across the country.”

“Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) confirmed that a growing network of blending plants is key to this sustained output. “We have witnessed significant improvement in productive capacity since the PFI’s inception,” said Alhaji Sadiq Kassim, President of FEPSAN.

“The number of operational blending plants has increased to over 90 across the country, giving us a total blending capacity of up to 13 million metric tonnes. This capacity is a critical asset in ensuring fertilizer is consistently available for our farmers, bringing it closer to their farms and reducing transportation costs.

“The supply is robust, industry leaders acknowledge farmers’ concerns regarding rising prices in recent seasons. They clarify that these pressures are a direct result of foreign exchange volatility and global raw material costs, not local scarcity. To address these external pressures, the PFI is preparing for its third phase, PFI 3.0, which was endorsed at the August 2025 Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.”

He added that MOFI is set to take over operational management from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) by November 2025, adding that the transition is expected to strengthen governance and provide seamless continuity as the programme enters its next, more ambitious phase.

“The PFI’s central mission remains providing Nigerian farmers with timely, affordable, and reliable access to fertilizer, and the system is now more resilient and dependable, giving farmers confidence in consistent supply.

“Building on this foundation, PFI 3.0 under MOFI will introduce strategic reforms focused on year-round nationwide availability, enhanced cost efficiency, and stronger traceability to curb hoarding and diversion.

“A key priority is accelerating local sourcing, with a clear push to increase the proportion of inputs produced domestically over the coming years. This shift will strengthen Nigeria’s agro-industrial base and reduce reliance on unpredictable imports.” he said.