FG approves relocation of 29 Correctional Centres amid urban expansion

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has begun the process of relocating 29 custodial centres across the country to address the challenges posed by rapid urbanization.

The move comes as several correctional facilities, some over a century old, now sit in densely populated areas, including government residential areas (GRA), marketplaces, and even near state government houses.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the relocation approval yesterday, in Abuja while commissioning 39 mini green maria for conveyance of inmates to and from courts, and five bullet resistant guard booths at the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS in Abuja.

He emphasized that the relocation aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to improve security and the overall efficiency of the correctional system.

Beyond the relocation, the minister also unveiled plans for a paramilitary academy, stating that paramilitary jobs should not be viewed as poverty alleviation schemes but as lifelong careers that young Nigerians should aspire to.

According to him, the academy, modeled after the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and the Police Academy, will be a degree-awarding institution aimed at training the next generation of disciplined and professional officers.

“In terms of relocation of our Correctional Centres, the President has graciously approved for us to start the process of relocating about 29 or so, of our Correctional Centres. We have started and we are going to finish it.

“For Instance, Agodi in Ibadan, what is a custodial centre doing in a market? For instance Ikoyi, why are you sharing a fence with people playing golf? For instance, Enugu, what are you doing inside the GRA? For instance, Akwa Ibom, why are you facing the government house? For instance, Port Harcourt is there, even Suleja,” he said.

“I have also insisted that paramilitary jobs are not poverty alleviation schemes. This so why the president has graciously approved the paramilitary academy just the way we have the police academy and the Nigeria Defence Academy NDA. The goal is to catch them young. The academy is a degree-awarding institution”, he added.

He said in some places custodial facilities are facing the gate of the state Government House, sites within a GRA or sharing fence with markets and private residences.

While noting that some of the custodial centres were over 100 years old, the minister said they were no longer good enough to house the inmates.

“I want to assure you that the process of relocation of custodial centres has started and we will do it.”

Earlier, Acting Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche said the 39 operational vehicles were specifically procured for the safe and efficient transportation of inmates to and from courts.

“These vehicles will be distributed strategically across our commands, based on identified operational needs and pressing demands.

“In addition to the escort duty vehicles, also to be commissioned today are 5 Bullet Resistant Guard-Booths. These Guard-Booths are stationed at the National Headquarters, Abuja, Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Maximum Security Custodial Centres, Port Harcourt, Kano and Lagos. These are meant to secure our custodial centres against external attacks, and is equipped with long range surveillance capabilities to protect against high level threats with resistance to 12.7mm Ammunition General Multi-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), and other forms of dynamites and explosives. The Guard Booth will therefore, aid early threat detection and facilitate effective combat responses.

“It should be noted that these Bullet Resistant Guard-Booths are indigenously built by EPAIL, a Company based in Lagos.

“The acquisition of these vehicles directly responds to the evolving challenges faced by the NCoS, particularly in ensuring the timely production of inmates in courts. As clearly outlined in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, one of our core functions is the ‘conveyance of remand persons to and from courts in motorised formations’. These new additions to our fleet will significantly bolster our capacity to meet this critical aspect of our mandate”, he stated.

He said beyond enhancing inmates’ court attendance, the vehicles play a vital role in addressing the longstanding issue of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP) in custody.

“As of Monday 17th, February, 2025 our total inmate population stood at 80,066. Out of this number, 53,225 representing 66% are pretrial inmates while only 34% or 26,841 inmates are convicted inmates serving various times. These large army of ATPs require regular attendance to courts”, he added.