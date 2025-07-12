FG approves promotion of 95 top paramilitary officers, sanctions 224

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 95 top-ranking officers across four key paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd), the affected officers are drawn from the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The promotions, which cut across senior ranks such as Controllers/Comptrollers/Commandants to Assistant Controllers/Comptrollers/Commandants-General, were ratified at the 03-25 Board Meeting held in Abuja. The breakdown shows that NCoS recorded 35 promotions, NIS had 26, FFS got 5, and NSCDC promoted 25 officers.

In the same vein, the Board also considered and took disciplinary action against 224 erring officers across the four paramilitary services. The sanctions included dismissals, compulsory retirements, rejection of appeals, issuance of warning letters, exonerations, and loss of seniority. Of the 224 cases, 143 were from NCoS, 31 from NIS, 4 from FFS, and 46 from NSCDC.

The Board further approved the constitution of a committee to develop a harmonised Scheme of Service for the four paramilitary agencies. This is in line with ongoing efforts to standardise career progression and administrative structures across the services.

As part of its ongoing reforms, the Board announced that online applications for recruitment into the four paramilitary services and the Board Secretariat would commence on Monday, July 14, 2025. Applicants were advised to beware of fraudsters, as the process would be conducted transparently and in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Board also approved a timeline for the 2025 Promotion Exercise, which is scheduled to begin in August and conclude in November 2025. This move aims to ensure prompt and efficient handling of promotion processes going forward.

disclosed these decisions on behalf of the Board Chairman, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a briefing held at the Board Secretariat on July 11, 2025.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, Maj. Gen. Jibril stated, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” He urged them to bring their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in their various assignments to justify the confidence reposed in them.