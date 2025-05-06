FG approves over N26bn for dam rehabilitation projects, launches ‘Nigeria First’ Economic Policy

At the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Monday, several significant developments across multiple sectors were presented and approved.

The session began with the introduction of key government officials present, including the Honourable Ministers of Finance, Works, Power, Health, and Agriculture, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office.

The event was split into two main parts: the swearing-in of the Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission—which saw the attendance of the Senate President—and the induction of two new directors promoted to permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

A moment of silence was observed in memory of Chief Dubem Onya, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs during the Obasanjo administration.

Following this, deliberations began with presentations from the Honourable Minister of Finance, who highlighted Nigeria’s formal membership ratification into the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as a non-regional member.

The bank focuses on promoting infrastructure development, and Nigeria’s inclusion is seen as a strategic move to strengthen its economic position globally.

The Minister further provided updates from the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., affirming that Nigeria’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms have received international commendation.

The recent upgrade of Nigeria’s credit rating by Fitch and supportive findings from the IMF Article IV consultation were cited as evidence that the country’s economy is gradually stabilizing and on a growth trajectory.

The Honourable Minister of Works outlined several key road infrastructure projects approved for implementation and rescoping.

These include dualization and rehabilitation works in Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Ebonyi, Ogun, Enugu, Edo, and Adamawa states, with project sums ranging from billions in naira to over $650 million in foreign financing.

Highlights included the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is over 70% completed for its first section, and is scheduled for presidential commissioning soon.

The 7th Axis Road project, an evacuation corridor supporting major industrial ports, was approved for funding through China Exim Bank.

The Minister also noted the positive evaluation of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project by international lenders such as the Dutch Bank and the Development Bank of Southern Africa, who rated the procurement and implementation as excellent and even undervalued.

READ ALSO: Ganduje’s son empowers 160 SMEs in Kano

The Honourable Minister of Health presented two major issues: national health security and hospital infrastructure development.

A Cabinet Committee report on the cholera outbreak response revealed that over 18,000 cases were recorded in 2024, concentrated in nine states. Preparations are being made for the upcoming rainy season to prevent recurrence.

Additionally, FEC approved a major infrastructure project for the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi, Benue State, supporting the transition to its permanent site in Apir.

The Honourable Minister of Power then presented the newly approved National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, mandated under the 2023 Electricity Act.

This comprehensive policy framework aims to reform power generation, transmission, and distribution systems across the country.

It also integrates renewable energy initiatives in line with Nigeria’s climate commitments. Alongside this, the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy was approved, reflecting the government’s commitment to sustainable economic development through maritime sector reforms.

These approvals underscore the federal government’s multi-sectoral approach to economic recovery, infrastructure development, health security, and energy reform, all aimed at achieving inclusive national growth.

Additionally, in a landmark move to address ecological challenges and strengthen national infrastructure, the Federal Government has awarded three major contracts totaling over N26.7 billion for the rehabilitation and expansion of key dam and irrigation projects across the country.

The contracts were approved to ensure the structural integrity of aging dams—some dating back as far as 1974—and to prevent future flooding disasters while enhancing irrigation and agricultural productivity.

The awarded contracts include:

Rehabilitation and Expansion of Tigard Dam in the Kano River Division Project awarded to MESES Masaki Limited at a cost of N11,888,674,155.77.

Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Shagari Gorge Dam Irrigation Scheme, awarded to UYK Nigeria Limited for N7,469,559,870.

Rehabilitation of the Kafin-Chiri Irrigation Project, awarded at N7.4 billion.

The interventions are aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewable Agenda aimed at promoting food security, creating wealth, and boosting employment. The projects are expected to impact over 80,000 farm families, provide irrigation for 50,000 acres of arable land, enable three farming cycles annually, and generate more than 300,000 jobs.

Additional works include Irrigation Control, Watershed Management across 16 Local Government Areas in Kano, and Ecological Remediation of the dams.

In a related development, the Ministry of Water Resources also secured approval for the repair of the Andau Dam in Maiduguri, which was responsible for severe flooding last year.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council has adopted a sweeping “Relief Hope Nigeria First” policy, proposed by President Tinubu, to prioritize local content in all business activities and government procurement.

The key resolutions include: Revised procurement guidelines directing all MDAs to prioritize Nigerian-made goods and services.

Mandatory waivers from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) before importing goods or services available locally.

Inclusion of technology transfer and local production clauses in contracts lacking viable domestic options.

Immediate audit and revision of procurement plans across ministries to align with the new policy.

Sanctions for breaches, including procurement cancellations and disciplinary measures for defaulting officers.

The policy aims to strengthen local industries, reduce overdependence on imports, and promote self-reliance in national development.

An executive order is being prepared by the Office of the Attorney General to give full legal effect to these directives.

“This is a bold step toward economic sovereignty,” said a senior government official. “We are placing Nigerian businesses and talent at the forefront of our development agenda.”

The Ecological Office, which facilitated the dam interventions, operates under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).