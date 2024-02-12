FG approves military base in Plateau

By Andrew Orolua

Following the tragic attacks resulting in the loss of over 200 lives across three local government areas in Plateau state – Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi, the federal government has approved the immediate establishment of a military barracks in the state.

The Barracks will be located in Miller Farm (Gada Biyu) Mbar District of Bokkos local government area. President Bola Tinubu gave the directive on Sunday.

The President directed the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa to coordinate the implementation of the initiative to address the security challenges facing the state.

Once operational, the barracks will swiftly intervene to address the relentless attacks and killings in Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and neighbouring Nasarawa state.

This initiative is especially crucial following the simultaneous sacking of a number of villages and communities, widespread looting, and loss of life on Christmas Eve of 2023 in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi local government areas.