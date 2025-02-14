FG approves hiring 50 doctors, 100 nurses for inmates’ care

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu, through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to cater to the medical needs of inmates in correctional centres across the country.

The Minister has also gotten a presidential approval for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to post medical doctors to correctional centres for the service year, in realization of the need to protect the rights of the weakest in society.

The Minister also announced the approval of the extension of service beyond retirement age for existing medical personnel under the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to cover for shortfalls in the short term.

Before his appointment as Minister, a state like Rivers State lacked an adequate number of medical personnel to cater to inmates, hence the need for the employment intervention.

The Minister notes that the recruitment exercise would alleviate unemployment, as it will become a continuous exercise.

The Minister also announced the completion of the renovation of the Kuje Correctional Centre, noting that the facility has experienced a facelift from what it used to be into a befitting edifice.

“It is entirely new; from the cells to the water supply, to the hospital, amongst others, as we are making sure Mr. President’s magnanimity is felt across all areas. For the President, it is about building a system that will stand the test of time, as he is not just providing short-term solutions to long-term problems. He is not providing long-term solutions to short-term problems, but providing short-term solutions to short-term problems and long-term solutions to long-term problems, which is encouraging,” he stated.

In addition, the Minister announced the presidential approval for the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy, reinstating the need to establish a degree-awarding institution where young citizens will be trained in paramilitary engagement.

“We need a degree-awarding institution, like the Nigerian Defence Academy, that will train young persons after securing admissions through the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

“When they come out, they come out as officers, properly trained to contribute their quota to national security,” he said.

On visa issuance, the Minister noted that the process is taking a new dimension, adding that all Nigerian visas will now be applied for online and processed (approved or rejected) within 48 to 72 hours.

On the security of lives and property, the Minister reiterated government efforts in sanitising the Private Guard sector.

“We are ensuring that the sector is structurally built in such a way that it can add value to the security architecture of the country. We are in the process of deploying what we call the Guard Management System for the automation of processes along that line,” he said.

The Minister acknowledges the support of the President and father of the Nation, Bola Tinubu, in achieving the mandates of all agencies under the ministry.