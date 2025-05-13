FG Approves Group Life Insurance for Public Servants, Security Agencies

In a move reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the welfare of federal workers, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the renewal of the Group Life Insurance Scheme for the 2025/2026 policy year, covering a wide range of public servants and uniformed personnel.

Announcing the approval at a press briefing on Monday evening, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Didi Walson-Jack, said the scheme is a demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s priority on staff welfare and social security.

“The scheme ensures that if the unfortunate happens, the next of kin of any deceased public servant will receive benefits to help cushion the impact of the loss,” Walson-Jack stated.

The renewed policy covers key government functionaries including the President, Vice President, Chief of Staff, SGF, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and all staff of ministries and treasury-funded agencies. It also extends to military and paramilitary agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Civil Defence Corps, Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, FRSC, NDLEA, and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

FEC approved the appointment of 17 insurance underwriters for the policy, which runs on a “no premium, no cover” basis — meaning coverage begins only upon payment of premium.

Dr. Walson-Jack also revealed plans for a nationwide sensitization campaign to raise awareness among public servants about the scheme’s benefits, emphasizing that many workers remain unaware of its existence.

“This scheme affects every public servant — including many of you here today. We urge the media to give it wide publicity,” she added.

The 12-month policy will take effect from the date of premium payment and is expected to provide timely support to families of deceased federal employees.