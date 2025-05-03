FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Mr. David Daser, as Chairman of the newly established National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, during a two-day workshop on digital literacy held in Abuja.

Mr. Daser’s appointment is a strategic move by the Federal Government to drive Nigeria’s ambitious target of achieving 95% digital literacy by the year 2030, in line with its broader digital transformation agenda.

At the event, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, formally inaugurated Mr. Daser and other members of the committee, tasking them with the responsibility of coordinating efforts to close the nation’s digital skills gap.

The two-day event brought together key industrial stakeholders and players from the public and private sectors to rally support for Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, and hit the national goal target of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

According to a statement from the Head, Public Affairs, DBI, Akin Ogunlade, a major highlight of the event was the appointment of the DBI President as the Chairman of the National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee.

He said the appointment made by the NITDA Director General marks a significant milestone for DBI, and in recognition of Daser’s tireless leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing digital inclusion across Nigeria.

The DBI President, who also delivered a goodwill message on the second day of the workshop commended NITDA and the director general for the visionary leadership being provided by the agency within the industry.

Daser reaffirmed the DBI’s strong commitment to achieving the national goal of 95% digital literacy by the year 2030.

The members of the National Digital Literacy Technical Working Committee comprise the representatives of notable agencies and organizations, which include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), ENGAUSA, GIZ, among others.

Also, the Head of Learning and Development, DBI, who delivered a speech on behalf of the institute in the first day of the event, reinforced DBI’s strategic alignment with both national and global digital literacy initiatives.

He emphasized that the DBI remains a committed driver of inclusive digital capacity building and a proud partner in shaping Nigeria’s digital future.