FG announces contactless passport renewal for Nigerians

.Says Tinubu’s leadership changing narrative without compromising national security

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government has revealed plans to introduce contactless passport solution, which will enable Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting passport offices.

This development was announced by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while receiving a delegation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), led by its President, Chief Davidson Alaribe.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasised that this innovation is part of the Ministry’s efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration to simplify services for citizens and investors, while maintaining robust national security.

Although progress has been made, the Minister noted that more improvements are still needed in the passport acquisition process.

According to the Minister, the Ministry is ready to partner with ICAN to optimize its work force, and service delivery across the Ministry and its Agencies.

Earlier, the President of ICAN, Chief Davidson Alaribe who came to inform and invite the Minister to the 54th Annual Accountants Conference, commended the Minister for modernizing the Nigeria Passport Offices, making it seamless and easy for people to renew and get their passports.

The ICAN President further commended the Minister for his efforts in digitizing passport services, reforming the Immigration and Civil Defence Corps, and enhancing border control and public safety, which have significantly boosted national security and service delivery across the board.

“The Minister’s leadership in digitization, especially in e-passport services and visa reforms have streamlined business operations and strengthened Nigeria’s international relationship,” Chief Alaribe added.