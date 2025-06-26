Ferry Safety: Lagos Seeks Regional Collaboration on Water Transport

Transportation stakeholders from across West and Central Africa gathered in Lagos on Wednesday for the 2025 Regional Ferry Safety Conference to chart a new course for ferry safety, urban mobility, and economic integration via inland waterways.

The two-day conference, which continues today, is jointly organised by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), and Interferry Association. It brings together experts, policymakers, operators, and international bodies committed to advancing water transportation systems in the sub-region.

Speaking at the opening session, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, emphasized the urgent need for regional collaboration in enhancing ferry safety and expanding water-based transport infrastructure.

“With a population exceeding 25 million, Lagos requires a robust and safe ferry system to ease urban mobility, promote tourism, and boost economic activities. Our vision for the waterways goes beyond state borders—it demands collective regional action,” the Deputy Governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to becoming a leading model for integrated and sustainable water transportation. He noted that the conference marks a pivotal moment for aligning regional standards and sharing best practices across the continent.

The event features panel discussions, technical workshops, and networking sessions aimed at improving ferry operations, safety protocols, and policy frameworks within the maritime transport sector.

Stakeholders say the conference is a significant step toward unlocking the vast potential of Africa’s waterways as a solution to road congestion, environmental challenges, and regional trade barriers.