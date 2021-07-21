Femi Fani-Kayode: It’s unethical to attack our players

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to video of a Nigerian man confronting Super Falcons players in Vienna, Austria.

LIB reported that the man who boarded a public bus with the players, accused them of representing a “terrorist country which kills and kidnaps its citizens”.

He stated that members of the women national football team should be ashamed of themselves, as such can’t be done in any European country.

FFK who reacted to this via Instagram, asked why the players were on a public bus in a foreign country. He also asked why they don’t have bodyguards and some security given the fact that they are women in a foreign land and that they are representing our nation.

He added that no matter how anyone feels about Buhari or Nigeria, it is despicable to attack the players in such vicious verbal assault and to insult our country.

According to the former Minister, if the man was a foreigner and not a Nigerian, he would have been rightly accused of being a racist.

FFK went on to describe the Nigerian man as a “grubby little foul-mouthed, rude self-hating Uncle Tom and Malcom X called a “house-nig*er”.

He wrote; The first question is why do our Female National Football Team have to travel by public transport in a foreign country? Can’t they rent a private bus?

READ ALSO: Confusion over Sunday Igboho’s whereabouts

Secondly why do they not have bodyguards and some security given the fact that they are women in a foreign land and that they are representing our nation.

Next is an assertion: no matter how anyone feels about Buhari or Nigeria I think it is despicable for the man to attack and subject our players to such a vicious verbal assault and to insult our country. If he were a foreigner and not a Nigerian he would have been rightly accused of being a racist. He is nothing but a grubby little foul-mouthed and rude self-hating Uncle Tom.

He is what Malcom X called a “house-nig*er”. I despise such people. If things are bad at home does that mean every Nigerian must be insulted? Does this animal have no self-respect or sense of patriotism or decency?

Things may be tough in our country and we may be going through hard times but no-one has the right to insult, humiliate, threaten, talk down to and treat our people with contempt and disdain.

Not even a fellow Nigerian that is stuck abroad! The man deserves a hot and dirty Nigerian sl*p for his impudence and insolence. Pity that none of the young Nigerian men in that bus that were subjected to his foul-mouthed and self-hating rubbish didn’t give him one!