Femi Adesina rechristens Buhari “Ekwueme”

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, on Friday said the Nigerian leader is “Ekwueme”.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Ekwueme is an Igbo word that means “one who says and does”.

Writing in his weekly column, Adesina said his principal promised improved security when he came into power in 2015 and delivered.

“We are thankful to God that things have improved with us security-wise, and would still get better. The name Ekwueme in Igbo, I am told, means someone that promises and fulfills. Someone who pledges and delivers.

“President Muhammadu Buhari came in 2015, vowing to secure the country, and sustain her unity. He has equally promised to bequeath a more secure country to his successor than the one he inherited in 2015.

The President is Ekwueme. He has delivered, and will yet deliver more on his avowals,” Adesina wrote.

