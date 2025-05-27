Female AMAC Chairmanship Aspirant to battle 22 male contenders

By Tom Okpe

The only female Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC election, Jennifer Ozioma Nnamudi, says she is not scared of going against the 22 male aspirants in the contest.

She said she is optimistic that she will win over her male counterparts, to emerge as tthe Party’s flag-bearer in forthcoming FCT Council elections in February, 2026, buttressing that she has done more than all othe aspirants, assuring of victory in a free and fair contest.

The confident aspirant who picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Monday at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja, told journalists that the test of popularity of political aspirants should include the ability to enter a contest without resort or use of dubious means like rigging, intimidation or other known election frauds.

Nnamudi, accompanied by hundreds of her supporters at the Party Secretariat, also said she has done her homework very well, by visiting all the Wards in the Council, which has given her a remarkable popularity and knowledge of her constituency.

She said: “What a man can do, a woman can do, even better; I decided to join the race to respond to incessant calls from the people of AMAC for good governance, as no Chairman has performed close to the performance of Mrs. Esther Anazodo, the first female chairperson of the Council.”

On what she intendeds to do differently if elected, Nnamudi stated that the empowerment of young people and families, especially providing hospitals for pregnant women would be her priority, adding that the people would feel her administration with the special attention on education and infrastructural provision.

“Women are good managers and when you give a woman a house, she turns it into a good home. I am going to continue from where Anazodo stopped, but I will perform even better because I have studied the situation on ground and I know what the people want me to do for them. So, I am here to make a good home for AMAC.

“All the men in this race, 22 of them in AMAC, I happen to be the only woman and God has designed it that they will face a tough battle. As the only woman in the race, by the grace of God, the men will have to line up to support me because, I am the best among them all,” she asserted.