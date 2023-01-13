FEMA intensifies campaign to curb fire outbreak in markets

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), yesterday intensified campaigns to prevent fire outbreak in markets, offices, homes and other public places in the nation’s capital.

The Director, Forecasting Response Mitigation of FEMA, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, who led the sensitisation campaign to traders and markers at Kubwa Village Market, on how to prevent fire outbreak, warned against selling of kerosene diesel and engine oil in the market.

Wenegieme frowned at the returned of people who are selling petroleum products in the market after the 2022 fire explosion which was caused by the people selling kerosene.

“Today, we are in Kubwa Market, you will recall that sometimes ago there was a kerosene explosion in this Kubwa village market and to be specific at this location.

“This is a location where a lady was selling kerosene and another woman was frying beans cake and there was explosion and we were involved in the rescue operation.

“Since, then we use to come here to carryout sensitisation to talk to them and advice them on the dos and don’t in terms of disasters of different kinds.”

She explained that during dry season, the agency discouraged traders from selling petroleum products in different locations because such products are supposed to be sold only at the filling station.

“But if you look around you will see people selling petroleum products like kerosene, diesel, engine oil, under the high-tension wire.

“Looking in front of us we have a generator mechanic and somebody selling kerosene right beside a transformer and under the high-tension wire.

“That is why the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola and the Director-General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, directed us to come out immediately to advice the residents on how to mitigate the incidence of fire outbreak in the territory.”

She assured that the agency would continue to intensify efforts to rid the territory of all kinds of disaster with a view to save lives and properties.

“What we are doing here is a continuation of the Dry Season sensitisation, which we started in November 2022.

“We have been moving from one market to another to enlighten traders on how they can prevent fire outbreak in the market.”

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani demands medical test for all presidential

The director, however, commended the market management for the provision of fire extinguisher in various locations in the market and urged the FCT Fire Service to carryout comprehensive check on the market.

Earlier, the Divisional Fire Officer, Kubwa Division, Uwadoneh Idorenyi, emphasised the need for traders and the FCT residents to avoid all risk factors associated with fire outbreak.

She also advised residents to have fire blanket in their kitchens, avoid storing petroleum products at homes and ensure to switch off all electrical appliances whenever they are going out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...