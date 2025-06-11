Federal projects’ presence in South East courtesy of Tinubu – Umahi

By Peter Okutu

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi has stated that the visibility of enormous Federal projects within the South East geopolitical zone was made possible as a result of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s good disposition to the people of the region.

The Minister who stated this while celebrating the 2025 Sallah with the Muslim community in Abakaliki, emphasized that “Before now, many Southeast states had no federal projects. But today, the federal presence is visible across the region. That is true national integration.”

He applauded the President for appointing Southeast indigenes into top positions, including himself as Minister of Works, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Minister of Science and Technology, describing the development as a meaningful steps toward reintegrating the region into national governance.

“We lost political ground in the past, but this government is bringing us back. It’s not yet perfect, but we are no longer left behind. We must acknowledge that and support the President,” Umahi urged.

He called on the people of the Southeast to reject divisive narratives and focus on constructive engagement with the federal government. “The Southeast must count one before counting two. We need reintegration, not isolation. President Tinubu has started this proces. We must not waste the opportunity,” he said.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N376bn as ASI falls by 0.52%

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu, Umahi commended the President’s unwavering support for the Ministry of Works, calling it a reflection of sincere national leadership. “If you betray such a man, you betray God and Nigeria. I serve both God and the President with the fear of God,” he declared.

Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator David Umahi, further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fostering what he described as an “unprecedented” level of interfaith harmony and national integration in Nigeria.

Umahi highlighted the administration’s religious and ethnic inclusiveness, which he said has reached an “excellent level.

“The relationship between faiths in Nigeria is much better now. It surprised many Christians when the President led a Nigerian delegation to the Pope’s inauguration. That was very unique and historic,” Umahi said, describing the gesture as a symbol of genuine respect for all faiths.

The Minister emphasized that the foundation of all religions is love, urging Nigerians to focus on common values rather than differences. “We all serve one God in different ways. Both Muslims and Christians preach love and the fear of God,” he stated.

Addressing concerns over the initial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Umahi cited religious balance in federal appointments as a significant indicator of inclusiveness. “Christians currently holds about 62% of appointments under President Tinubu, while Muslims hold about 38%. That shows national cohesion in practice,” he explained.

Umahi pointed to growing interreligious collaboration in the Southeast, noting that Christians participation in Muslim festivities as a sign of deepening unity.

“While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) received late notice for the event, several Christian leaders—including Southeast CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali—attended in solidarity.”

The Muslim community leaders in Ebonyi, including Sariki Danjuma Gambo and Salis Mohammed, echoed Umahi’s sentiments, commending the peaceful coexistence on display and pledging their full support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid in the 2027 elections.