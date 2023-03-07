Federal High Court Judges begin Easter vacation March 31

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal High Court says its 2023 Easter Vacation shall run from Friday, March 31, 2023, to Monday, April 17, 2023.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the court has also released roster for vacation judges.

This is Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The Federal High Court will resumes sitting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in all Judicial Divisions.

During the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.

The Abuja Judicial Division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western and North Eastern parts of the Country.

The Lagos Division will cater for cases from all the South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Judicial Division will cater for cases from all states within the South-South and South Eastern Geo-political Zones.

The following Hon. Judges will serve as Vacation Judges: Abuja Judicial Division; Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed and Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo. In Lagos Judicial Division; Hon. Justice T.G. Ringim and Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro while the Port-Harcourt Judicial Division will have Hon. Justice A.T. Mohammed and Hon. Justice S.I. Mark.

The Vacation Judges and Heads of Divisions are as usual advised to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honourable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.

