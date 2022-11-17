FEC okays over N10.96bn for contracts in Education ministry, FRSC vehicles

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved contracts worth over N10, 956,074,320 for projects in the Ministry of Education, as well as for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

Addressing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the approvals he secured for his ministry included one for printing of materials for the National Examination Council (NECO), at the cost of N5, 107,364,373.62.

He also disclosed that Council approved a sum of N3, 269,761,783.43 for the construction of a perimeter fencing for the Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto.

“Council approved three memos and all three of them are contracts. The first one is for the National Examination Council (NECO) for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, which was given to about eight contractors in the sum of N5, 107,364,373.62.

“The second one is a contract for the supply of 18 ambulances, fitted with medical equipment, to 18 of our unity schools. We have more than 100 of them, for 18 we just decided to select three in each geopolitical zone. And the third one is a contract for the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University in the sum of N3,269,761,783.43 to Amis Construction Nigeria limited”, he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, reported the approval of Council for the procurement of 145 assorted vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps at the sum of N2, 578,948,164.36, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Adesina further disclosed that the contracts for the procurement of the vehicles were awarded to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Stallion NMN Limited and Messrs Mikano International Limited.

“I will give details on approval given to the Federal Road Safety Commission to procure operational vehicles. So FRSC got approval to buy operational vehicles.

“One was given to Dangote Peugeot automobile Nigeria Limited and then the second one was for a reprocurement of saloon cars in favours of Messers Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to 2,578,948,164.36 kobo only.

“Please note that the contracts were secured locally based automobile. Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikano International is to supply within 14 days.

“So for Dangote Peugeot, it is to supply 8 Landtrek Pickups at N18,172,875.00 each, totaling N145,383,000.00 and 90 at N20,889,999 each totaling N1,880,099,910.00. It is also to supply 2 Allure 508 at N28, 353,877.18, totaling N56,707,754.36.

“Then for Mikaino it is to supply 20 number Nissan Almera Acenta at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each”, he said.

