FEC Approves Multi-Billion Naira Road and Infrastructure Projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved four major infrastructure projects across Nigeria, including key road dualization projects and a new flyover to ease traffic congestion.

The Minister of Works announced the approvals after the FEC meeting, highlighting a total investment of over N733 billion in critical road infrastructure. Among the approved projects is the dualization of the Odupani-Itu-Idedem Item-Ikot Ekpene road in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, awarded to Decon Construction Nigeria Limited for N55 billion. This project is part of a larger effort to enhance road connectivity in the South-South region.

Another major project is the dualization of the Ibadan-Ilorin road, specifically the Oyo-Ogbomosho section, which has been awarded for N147 billion. The project will be constructed on reinforced concrete pavement, ensuring durability and long-term sustainability.

Additionally, FEC approved the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, with section two covering 164 kilometers awarded to InfoWest Nigeria Limited for N507 billion. The contractor, already handling sections one and three, won the bid through a competitive process.

In Enugu, a new flyover will be constructed at Abakpa, bordering the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army. The project, awarded to CCECC for N24 billion, aims to alleviate persistent traffic congestion in the area.

Addressing concerns about regional disparities in project approvals, the Minister clarified that projects are approved based on submissions to FEC and not on regional considerations. He emphasized that the current administration remains committed to completing inherited projects regardless of their original allocation.

The Minister also provided updates on the Odupani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road, explaining that the project had undergone a review due to cost concerns. The original contractor, Julius Berger, had proposed an upward review to over N100 billion, leading to the project’s termination and subsequent re-award at N55 billion through a competitive bidding process.

With these approvals, the government reinforces its commitment to improving Nigeria’s road infrastructure and ensuring equitable development across the country.

Government Approves Support for Women in Leather and Footwear Manufacturing

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a memo from the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology for the supply of starter packs to boost the production of leather goods and footwear. This initiative is expected to enhance local manufacturing and increase women’s participation in the sector.

The Minister of Women Affairs expressed excitement over the approval, emphasizing that women are key players in leather and footwear manufacturing. She highlighted that a portion of the intervention would be allocated specifically for women to empower them in production and entrepreneurship.

“This initiative aligns with our push for self-sufficiency in manufacturing, encouraging us to produce what we wear and use. The leather and footwear sector has immense potential to contribute to economic growth and increase the country’s GDP,” she stated.

Additionally, the Minister commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for policies that have contributed to a reduction in food prices during Ramadan, an unprecedented development. She noted that during recent caucus and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings, the President was applauded for the positive impact of his economic strategies.

“The President remains committed to the welfare of all citizens, especially women, ensuring that families can afford to cook and put food on the table during this important period,” she added.

The government’s latest move underscores its commitment to economic empowerment and food security, particularly for women-led enterprises and households.