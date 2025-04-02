Fear of Fulani kills 54 years old man in Benue

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The fear of a possible attack of Fulani herdsmen has sent a 54-year old man in Benue State to an early grave.

Recall that in the past eight years, Benue State has co.e under severe attack by Fulani herders leaving many dead and several other homeless in the Benue Communities.

The calamity has ignited a sense of fear by an average villager in Benue State who now sees a Fulani man as a killer and enemy.

Jeremiah Onuminya, who died as a result of a false alarm, was heading to his farm when he heard a shout Fulani-Fulani. Responding to the false alarm, he took to his heels, and a few minutes away from his house, he collapsed and died.

The incident occurred days after 20 cows were allegedly poisoned on a nearby farm, a situation that had heightened tension in the community

However, confirming the incident, the Chairman of Agatu Local Government, Melvin James, expressed condolences to the deceased’s family.

He said initial investigations, corroborated by security agencies and the family, suggested that Onuminya collapsed from exhaustion while trying to escape, with no evidence of an attack.

Meanwhile, our correspondent earlier reported that the Benue State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Risku Mohammed, had accused a local farmer of poisoning 20 cows belonging to one of its members.