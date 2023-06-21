Fear grips Airtel Africa over likely FX policy impacts on financial performance

By Motolani Oseni

Following series of Nigerian recent foreign exchange policies, Airtel Africa has expressed fears that the ongoing forex reform may have negative impact on its financial performance.

President Bola Tinubu has shown commitments to a policy reset in the nation’s forex market by closing the spread between the official and the parallel market rates.

However, for a corporation that has already seen revenues taking a hit of $22 million and finance costs (excluding derivatives) spiking by $7 million from the dollar exchange rate before the reforms, new pressures from the push might affect performance in the short term.

Airtel Africa, the continent’s unit of New Delhi’s telecommunications titan Bharti Airtel, is the biggest company in Nigeria by market value, currently worth N4.8 trillion ($7 billion).

The wireless operator announced Tuesday that besides revenues, finance costs and earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), its investment in derivatives will be affected by the shock.

“The direct impact of one per cent devaluation in the Nigerian naira on derivative instruments held by the Group would have a negative impact of approximately $1.5 million,” Airtel said in a note.

Meanwhile, Airtel Nigeria, earlier in the week officially launched services riding on the fifth generation (5G) technology in the country.

The launch brings to three the total number of operators offering services on the technology which promises to deliver super-fast data services and redefine services in other sectors of the economy including medicine, agric, and others.

MTN Nigeria pioneered the launch of the service which was followed by Mafab Communications.

READ ALSO: Hon. Enetimi hails Ribadu over appointment as NSA

Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said 5G services will be available in four major cities of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States, adding that services would be extended to other parts of the country subsequently.

Airtel Networks Limited had earlier in January announced the payment of $316.7 million for 100 MHz of spectrum in the 3500MHz band for the deployment of fifth-generation network and 2x5MHz of 2600MHz to boost its fourth-generation coverage in the country to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com