FCTA vows to reclaim Piwoyi, Zhidu, Other community lands in Abuja

By Emma Okereh

As the Nyesom Like led Federal Capital Territory Administration continued to vigorously pursue the ideal and restoration of the Abuja master plan, the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, has vowed to reclaim land illegally occupied at Zhidu, Piwoyi and Peace communities in Abuja.

The affected communities are not far from the City gate, along the airport road.

Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukthar Galadima, stated this during a Stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of the indigenous communities at AMMC secretariat.

He said the department is committed to carrying out enforcement with human face, hence, the decision to invite indigenous stakeholders from the three communities to inform them about the proposed removal of structures erected illegally in the area.

Galadima expressed concerns that the refusal of some illegal occupiers to vacate certain areas already allocated to a developer, had deprived a legitimate Estate Developer at Zhidu axis of the Institution And Research District, access to the land, after collecting compensation from the developers.

READ ALSO: NiDCOM seeks stronger collaboration with Senate as Akpoti pledges support

“We have received a lot of complaints from the original land allotees that have title documents. Some of them have been compensated by the Estate Developer, yet the people refused to vacate the land”.

Galadima, who pointed out that the FCT Administration would not allow illegality to thrive, announced that the removal process will commence soon.

He warned that no one is permitted to erect any structure without a building plan approval from the Department of Development Control.

Earlier, Mr Osita, the District Officer, clarified that the demolition would exclude the structures of indigenous people, while those of non – indigenous citizens without building approval from the Department of Development Control will be demolished.

Responding, some of the representatives of the communities were of the opinion that it is morally wrong for those who had received payments for compensation to remain in the area.

The Majidadin Piwoyi, Mr Seth Nuhu, the Legal Adviser to Piwoyi Palace Council, Dr Sylvanus Gbendazhi and a resident, Mr Parisa Samuel explained that most of the structures currently being occupied by non- indigenous people in Piwoyi community were built by the natives for rent purposes in different locations of the village.

They also appealed to FCTA to desist from any form of enforcement that will cause tension to the residents and reallocate new Lands to developers not occupied by natives.

The FCTA Development Control Director, Mr Galadima, and the three community representatives agreed that the area should be revisited for review, along side the list of those that had been compensated, towards resolving the matter amicably.