FCTA to enroll pensioners in health insurance scheme

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has approved the enrollment of its pensioners in the Health Insurance scheme.

According to a statement issued by the Director FCTA Human Resource Management, Bashir Muhammad, at the weekend, the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Adesola Olusade during his meeting with officials of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, FCT chapter, mandated the Director FCT Health Insurance Scheme to register its pensioners in the scheme.

The statement explained that the permanent secretary’s decision was to give the retired staff a sense of belonging as well as keep to the promise they had in December 2022, with the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello.

“We have directed that all FCTA pensioners should be enrolled in the FCT Health Insurance Scheme, and the registration is in progress, forms have been issued to the retirees to be filled, so that they will be captured”

The statement said FCT administration only owe its retired staff consequential increment which arouse from the minimum wage implementation.

“What the FCTA is owing the pensioners is the consequential increment that arouse from the minimum wage implementation, we are on it. The budgetory processes have to be completed”.

On the zero balance payment, the statement said: “The FCT pension department is also working with the Pensioners to ensure that everybody whose monies were deducted should be paid, they were given one week to complete the process.

“FCT administration has been applauded for not owing its pensioners.The only issue is between the bank and the consequential increment that has accrued as the result of the minimum Wage implementation.”

