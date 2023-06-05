FCTA to develop bicycle lanes in Abuja metropolis

BY UKPONO UKPONG

As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of climate change as well as provide comfort for cyclists, the FCT Administration has initiated moves to develop bicycle lanes in the across the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, disclosed this at weekend in Abuja, while flagging-off the 2023 World Bicycle Day, with the theme: “Cycling – A Better Way To Enjoy the City”.

Adesola said the FCT Administration will pay attention to the development of the Bicycle lanes already designed in the Abuja Master Plan as it will go a long way to sustain the campaign for climate change by reducing emissions.

He said cycling is a very enjoyable sport, and residents will be encouraged to imbibe the culture of using this mode of transportation in the Federal Capital City with the provision of the arterial within Federal Capital City.

“Cycling can be very intensive as a competitive sport or even for pleasure that you ride to the right and to the left in a very pleasant manner. The benefit of cycling is enormous, because it can improve heartbeat, strengthen the limbs, because of the walkout involved. It is a form of exercise that needs to be promoted.” he said

Adesola commended the Indian High Commission for its consistent support to Nigerians in organising this very important event to mark World Bicycle Day as enshrined in the United Nations declaration.

